SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are concerns tonight about how long it took to get the message out to the public.
[Reporter: Can you speak to the delay in the Amber Alert?]
Western Mass News is asking the difficult questions and getting to the bottom of why it took over four hours for Mass. State Police to issue an Amber Alert after Charlotte Moccia first went missing Wednesday afternoon.
Breaking down the timeline of events:
- Charlotte was reported missing at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday
- By 4 p.m, Springfield Police announced the abduction publicly.
- Following their announcement, State Police issued an official Amber Alert around 5 p.m.
- It wasn't until nearly 7 p.m. that the notification blitzed cell phones across the state.
Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason addressed concerns about the hours it took to issue the alert.
"That delay is really...it's not even a delay to call it that. That gap in time is attributed having done Amber Alerts on a number of occasions. As information comes in, we want it to be vetted," Mason explained.
State Police said there are three vital requirements that must be met before any Amber Alert can be sent out statewide:
- If a child under the age of 17 has been abducted.
- If the child is in serious harm.
- There is enough descriptive evidence that an Amber Alert is needed to locate the child.
"We want the information to be very solid, very usable, and helpful to the public. We are very deliberate in our roll out of that information because we don't want to undermined the Amber Alert system. We don't want to cry wolf a number of times without it being the case," Mason said.
Another concern in this instance was that when the alert came through on the radio, it was difficult to understand. It's something State Police told Western Mass News they are looking in to.
"I know that after every Amber Alert, there is an after action revised. We will work with Springfield PD and look at it internally and make decision on lessons learned, things we could have done faster, so we know if everything rolled out in the time frame we expected it to," Mason added.
However, at the end of the day, Mass. State Police said they are proud of the work done to find Moccia and bring her home safely.
"Our experience is that the Amber Alert program almost always works. I'm very proud of the work our team did," Mason said.
