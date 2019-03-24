NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police have arrested a New Hampshire man for allegedly trafficking in cocaine following a traffic stop in Northfield, Massachusetts.
Thousands of dollars of cash was also allegedly located by police inside the vehicle, in a backpack.
Ryan Spath, 21, from Richmond, New Hampshire is facing multiple charges. He was arrested early Saturday morning.
State Police say Spath was driving a 2001 Volkswagen Passat when they pulled the vehicle over for speeding around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.
This was in the area of Route 10 north at the intersection of Main St. in Northfield.
There were a number of other vehicle violations State Police say they found as well as an active warrant out for Spath for failing to appear in court.
28.3 grams of cocaine as well as thousands of dollars in cash...totaling more than $6,700, was found inside a backpack in the vehicle, State Police report.
Spath was booked at the Shelburne Falls State Police Barracks after he was taken into custody.
He's facing 9 charges including Trafficking in Cocaine, Warrant, Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle, License Not in Possession, Failure to Stop/Yield, Speeding, Failure to Appear Upon Recognizance, Marked Lanes Violation, and Left Lane Restriction Violation.
Spath was released on $3,500 bail and is set to be arraigned Monday in Greenfield District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.