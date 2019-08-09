BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Franklin County.

Mass. State Police said that a trooper was patrolling I-91 in Bernardston around 5 p.m. Thursday when he pulled over a car for motor vehicle violations.

An investigation found the driver, 43-year-old Sean Lewis, and two passengers, 38-year-old Calvin Therrien and 34-year-old Ashley Newland, were allegedly in possession of approximately 23 grams of cocaine and approximately 100 bags of heroin.

All three suspects, who are from White River Junction, VT, were arrested and are charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug (heroun), and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Lewis is facing an additional charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Therrien, Lewis, and Newland were all held on bail pending their arraignments in Greenfield District Court.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.