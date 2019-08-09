BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Franklin County.
Mass. State Police said that a trooper was patrolling I-91 in Bernardston around 5 p.m. Thursday when he pulled over a car for motor vehicle violations.
An investigation found the driver, 43-year-old Sean Lewis, and two passengers, 38-year-old Calvin Therrien and 34-year-old Ashley Newland, were allegedly in possession of approximately 23 grams of cocaine and approximately 100 bags of heroin.
All three suspects, who are from White River Junction, VT, were arrested and are charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug (heroun), and conspiracy to violate drug law.
Lewis is facing an additional charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Therrien, Lewis, and Newland were all held on bail pending their arraignments in Greenfield District Court.
