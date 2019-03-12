SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two local men are facing several charges after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
Mass. State Police that a trooper on-patrol along I-91 in Springfield conducted a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Tuesday for a suspended registration.
Based on an investigation, the trooper found that the passenger, identified as 41-year-old Jose Rivera of Holyoke, reportedly had an active arrest warrant out of Holyoke District Court.
Another trooper arrived on-scene and Rivera was taken into custody.
State Police then told the driver, 19-year-old Eivan Santiago of Chicopee, that because the registration was suspended, it would have to be towed from the scene.
Santiago got out of the car and troopers began to take a tow inventory, during which they reportedly found a Glock 19 pistol with a high-capacity magazine and loaded with 22 rounds.
Neither man had a license to carry firearms, according to State Police.
Troopers then also found approximately 1,800 various prescription pills - none of which State Police said either man had a prescription for.
Rivera and Santiago are both charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without FID card, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a Class E drug, possession of a Class E drug with the intent to distribute, and carrying a loaded firearm.
Both men were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Springfield District Court.
