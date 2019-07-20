BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass State Police was able to successfully arrest at Vermont man early on Friday morning for cocaine trafficking.
Trooper Blakeley Pottinger and his coach, Trooper Michael Leslie pulled over a 2018 Dodge SUV on Route 91 for committing numerous marked lane violations.
The driver, 37-year-old Reginald Jones from Barre, VT was unable to provide vehicle registration and was not able to show authorization for operating behind a wheel.
Upon further investigation, both troopers were able to locate 42 grams of what is believed to be crack cocaine along with other paraphernalia and over $2,300 in a crash inside the vehicle.
Jones was then placed under arrest and charged with the Trafficking in cocaine, Marked lanes violation, and Registration, not in possession.
Jones was denied bail and was transported to the Greenfield District Court later on Friday for an arraignment.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
