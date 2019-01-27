EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police in Massachusetts are asking for help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in East Bridgewater early Saturday morning.
Take a close look at her photo.
Christine Silva is 29-years-old, approximately 5'3" with blond hair and blue eyes.
State Police say she was last seen leaving a home at 1652 Plymouth Street in East Bridgewater at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, January 26th.
"She was reportedly wearing a black jacket and yoga pants when she was last seen leaving the home," State Police say.
If you think you've seen Christine or have any information about her disappearance please contact the East Bridgewater Police Department at 508-378-7223.
You can also reach out to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office at 508-923-4014 or dial 9-1-1.
Mass. State Police, East Bridgewater Police, and the Plymouth District Attorney's Office are investigating.
