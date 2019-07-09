State Police asking for public's help in locating missing West Stockbridge teen.

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police officials are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen from the Berkshire County town of West Stockbridge.
Officials say 15-year-old Nycole Tripodes was last seen on July 3 of this year.
She is described as 5'2" with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs approximately 105 pounds.
If you have any information on Nycole's whereabouts, you are asked to call 413-243-0600 or dial 911.
