State Police assisting Ludlow officials with ongoing investigation.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police in Springfield have been called to the town of Ludlow to assist officials with an active and ongoing investigation.
We have reached out to Ludlow Police officials regarding this investigation, but, at this time, they declined our request for comment.
State Police officials we spoke with could not comment further or specify as to why they were called to assist the Ludlow Police Department.
Western Mass News has reached out Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni's office as well, but have not yet returned our request for comment.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
