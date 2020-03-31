SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Traffic back-up on I-91 North in Springfield following a 'car-to-car' shooting in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.
This according to State Police. Representative David Procopio tells Western Mass News they responded to I-91 at around 1:20 p.m. for a 'Shot Spotter' activation.
This was in the area of the North End bridge in Springfield.
State Police says a trooper from the Springfield Barracks found a disabled motor vehicle northbound just prior to the Exit 10 off-ramp.
"Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was struck by multiple gunshots possibly fired from another vehicle as it traveled between Exits 9 and 10. The vehicle was occupied by an adult male, who was not injured," says Procopio.
At this time State Police are continuing to investigate the incident and search for evidence.
"Troopers are in the process of executing a rolling roadblock on Route 91 to allow them to search for and recover evidence. As a result there will be temporary road closures on Route 91 north in that area. Preliminary investigation suggests there is no ongoing threat to public safety," notes Procopio.
No word when the I-91 investigation will be complete. Drivers should expect delays.
Troopers investigating a car-to-car shooting on Route 91, Springfield. No immediate reported injuries. Line search conducted for ballistics evidence.
