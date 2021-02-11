CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The search continues for a missing Chicopee boy.
Mass. State Police said their Air Wing flew over the Connecticut River on Thursday, seeking evidence related to Aiden Blanchard's disappearance.
They said they did not find anything as they covered parts from Agawam up to where I-91 crosses the river near West Springfield.
State Police said they will continue to search with local authorities in the coming days, using their Air Wing, marine unit, dive team, and drone unit.
Blanchard, 11, was last seen in Chicopee last Friday walking towards the Medina Street boat ramp.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.