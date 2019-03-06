SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help in identifying a potential witness as part of an ongoing investigation.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that detectives assigned to their office want to identify a man whom they believe is a relevant witness to a June 29, 2017 incident at the Springfield Police Department lobby.
"The witness was present during an altercation between Mr. Jerry Bellamy and a member of the Springfield Police Department," the D.A.'s office said in a statement.
Investigators have released photos taken from surveillance video in hopes that someone may recognize the individual.
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police detective unit assigned to the D.A.'s office at (413) 505-5931 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.