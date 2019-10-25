State Police detonate hazardous material along banks of CT River in Longmeadow.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A controlled explosion was conducted near the Connecticut River Friday evening.
State Police tell Western Mass News that the explosion involved hazardous material that the Longmeadow Fire Department needed to dispose of.
They turned the material over to the State Police Bomb Squad, which detonated the material.
Police could not confirm to us what the material was.
