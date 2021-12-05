SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A fatal pedestrian versus vehicle accident took place on I-291 Westbound near Exit 3 Sunday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police.
State Police told Western Mass News that at this time, the left and middle lanes are closed.
Western Mass News will provide more information as it becomes available.
