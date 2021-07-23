SHELBURNE, Mass. (AP) — A state trooper in Massachusetts seized 3,100 bags of heroin stashed in a cereal box during a recent traffic stop.
Massachusetts State Police said Thursday that Trooper Scott Boutell pulled over an SUV for having improper auxiliary lights and an illegal handwritten license plate at around 12:30 a.m. on July 16.
He determined the driver, Justin Butchino, 31, of Springfield, Vermont, had a suspended license and could not provide proof of registration or ownership of the vehicle.
A vehicle search ultimately turned up a Frosted Flakes box filled with 3,100 bags of heroin, two additional bundles of heroin, a bag of fentanyl, a bag of crack cocaine and a bag of crystal methamphetamine.
The drugs and related paraphernalia, such as a glass pipe and a used syringe, were found on or near Butchino and his passenger, Justin Gilliam, 36, of Springfield, Vermont.
The two face a range of drug charges and are expected to appear in Greenfield District Court later. It couldn't be immediately determined if either had a lawyer.
