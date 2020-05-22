DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple firefighters battled a large brush fire in Deerfield on Thursday with assistance from the State Police Air Wing team.
The forest fire broke out mid-morning in the area of Stillwater Road and Matthews Road. The State Fire Marshal's Office reported it was estimated to span about 20 to 25 acres.
Deerfield Police Chief John Paciorek tells us they closed down the area of Stillwater Rd. while fire crews were on-scene working to put out the flames.
A number of fire departments were called in including Greenfield, Whately and Northampton.
Mass. State Police also put their Air Wing up to drop water on the forest fire.
Late Thursday night State Police taking to Twitter with aerial video of the fire itself taken while they were flying over the forest fire.
Click Here to See Video on Mass. State Police Twitter Page.
"Two aircraft were configured with Bambi buckets for the mission... Air Wing crews in both helicopters flew numerous sorties, dropping approximately 30 Bambi buckets of water on the fire, which was encroaching on two homes. With their assistance ground crews were able to get the fire under control. Great team effort!" State Police wrote.
No immediate word what caused the fire to start.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.