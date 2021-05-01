WORTHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The missing hiker was located around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to Massachusetts State Police, she will be taken to be medically evaluated.
A search for a missing woman and dog took place in Peru State Forest Park.
Massachusetts State Police Troopers and K9s and local firefighters were searching for a missing woman and her dog.
She reportedly took her dog for a walk in the forest from the area of River Road in Worthington around 6 p.m. on Friday.
Patrols from the State Police-Russell Barracks conducted an initial search of the area but did not locate the woman or dog. The State Police then deployed K9 teams and activated our Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized search and rescue unit to assist in the search.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.