RICHMOND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Rt. 41 in Richmond Wednesday evening.
According to Mass State Police Trooper James Deangelis, troopers were called to a report of a crash on Rt. 41 at Dublin Road around 5:30 p.m.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that a 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Honda Accord were traveling in the same direction when they suddenly collided.
Trooper Deangelis stated that the two occupants inside the Toyota Camry were trapped and needed to be extricated by firefighters.
The two occupants and the driver of the Accord, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, were taken to Berkshire Medical Center.
Trooper Deangelis adds that the driver of the Accord, a 72-year-old, Barbara Detlefsen succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at Berkshire Medical Center.
The extent of the other two individuals' injuries are unknown at this time.
Rt. 41 at Dublin Road was shut down on both sides as officials continued to investigate, but has since reopened.
Members of the Richmond Fire, Richmond EMS, and the West Stockbridge Police Department were all called in to assist Mass State Police.
The crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police, the Mass State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, Mass State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and troopers assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney's office.
