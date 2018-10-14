WOBURN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 3 horses and their owners are safe after a minor accident on Route 93 in Woburn.
Massachusetts State Police called to the scene Saturday morning at about 8:15 a.m. have released these photos of the incident.
The accident on Rt. 93 North involved a few cars and the trailer carrying the horses...which left the 3 animals stranded on the busy highway.
State Police quickly responded to help get the horses to a safe spot off the road.
Then, a back-up police trailer manned by the MSP Mounted Unit came to the rescue! The horses were loaded on-board, and driven to where they needed to go.
Luckily, no injuries were reported in the accident.
