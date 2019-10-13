BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Brimfield man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 20 near New Holland Road Friday, has been identified.
William Visneau was 58-years-old.
State Police released his identity to us on Sunday.
The crashed involved a 2019 Nissan Versa and a 2015 Volvo S60 and happened around 2:10 p.m. Friday.
We're told Visneau was driving the Nissan at the time of the collision.
The other driver, a a 52-year-old Brighton man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers with the State Police Sturbridge Barricks responded to the scene along with Brimfield Fire and EMS crews.
Further details about the crash have not been released.
State Police continue to investigate.
