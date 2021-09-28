CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect wanted for assault and attempted murder is on the run from police today after State Police say they attempted to arrest him in the Charlton Plaza area.
According to Massachusetts State Police representative, David Procopio, troopers attempted to arrest the male suspect Tuesday morning shortly after 8 a.m.
While police are not identifying the suspect at this time, they do report he's wanted on numerous warrants - on charges that include Assault and Attempted Murder.
"The suspect is believed to have fled on foot into the woods near the Charlton Plaza on the Massachusetts Turnpike," Procopio explained to us.
We're told a number of Troopers along with State Police K9 Units set up a perimeter to try and locate the suspect.
"Approximately an hour later a sport utility vehicle that had fled the scene after the suspect ran from it was located at the Walmart off Route 146 in Worcester. The female driver of that was detained for further investigation," Procopio said.
However, by 10:15 a.m. State Police ended their search of the woods near the Charlton Plaza after being unable to locate the suspect.
"The investigation into the suspect’s whereabouts is ongoing," Procopio noted.
This is a developing story. Western Mass News will provide an update once more information is released.
