State Police investigating after small plane crashes in the town of Florida.

FLORIDA, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police are on scene investigating after a small, private plane crashed in the town of Florida Friday evening.
According to Mass State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, around 6:45 p.m., troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Cheshire were informed by the Berkshire County Dispatch of FAA saying that they had lost contact with a small passenger plane.
Officials informed troopers that the plane was attempting to make an emergency landing at the North Adams Airport after it lost power.
The plane is believed to have crashed in the area of South County Road and Church Street.
Three people, two adults and a minor, were on board the plane and all three were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
This incident remains under investigation by the FAA and Mass. Aeronautics.
