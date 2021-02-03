STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a crash on the Mass Pike in Sturbridge late Tuesday night.
According to State Police, troopers were called to the crash on the Eastbound side of the highway involving a pedestrian just before 11:30PM.
The victim is believed to be a driver who exited their vehicle and was struck by a tractor trailer. They were pronounced dead on scene.
Massachusetts State Police units are continuing to investigate the accident. More information is expected to be released Wednesday.
