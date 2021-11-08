PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts State police are investigating the death of a detained individual at the Berkshire County House of Correction.
According to police, an unresponsive detainee was found shortly after 4p.m. on Sunday evening.
A county ambulance transported the individual to Berkshire Medical Center when doctors later pronounced that person deceased.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the decedent to determine the cause and manner of death.
According to police, early evidence suggests the death was a result of self-harm and investigators do not currently suspect any foul play.
The case remains under full investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.