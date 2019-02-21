State Police investigating fatal crash on eastbound side of Mass Pike in Blandford.

BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police officials are investigating a fatal, overnight crash that occurred on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Blandford.
State Police say that, at 2:40 a.m., a tandem tractor trailer lost control, and collided with a another tractor trailer, a box truck, and a pick-up truck.
A total of five people were transported to Baystate Medical Center.
One person was pronounced dead, and the other four people involved were treated for minor injuries.
State Police troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Lee state that they are on scene assisting with traffic detail.
Police closed the entire eastbound side of I-90 as crews continued to investigate, and the on ramp to the Mass Pike in Lee was also blocked.
All lanes on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Blandford were reopened around 8:30 a.m.
The Mass Pike on-ramp in Lee was also reopened shortly after.
Massachusetts State Police officials were assisted by members of the Blandford Fire Department.
