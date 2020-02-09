State Police investigating fatal crash on the Mass Pike in Stockbridge.

STOCKBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Wales man is dead following a crash in Stockbridge Sunday morning.
According to Mass State Police, troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Westfield and Lee responded to the westbound side of the Mass Pike in Stockbridge around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a logging truck.
Arriving officials located a logging truck that had gone off the roadway and into a gully in the median.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 73-year-old Wales resident Roger Tetreault, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers had closed down the left lane until about 2:50 p.m. so that they could investigate further and tow the vehicle from the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, the State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney's office, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Mass State Police Troop B Headquarters, and MassDOT.
