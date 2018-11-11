State Police investigating rollover accident on Exit 3 -on-ramp in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a rollover accident that occurred on the Exit 3 on-ramp on the southbound side of I-91 at East Columbus Avenue.
The ramp was closed down as crews continue to investigate.
We're told only one vehicle was involved in the accident.
State Police have not stated how many people were inside the vehicle, but did state that no one was injured.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
