WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The left lane on I-91 South in West Springfield has been shut down due to a serious crash, State Police report.
This is at Mile Marker 10.6, according to State Police Lt. Ryan.
He tells Western Mass News emergency crews were called to the scene at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.
We're told it was a single-motor vehicle crash and the driver was the only person in the vehicle.
That individual has been transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment of serious injuries.
Lt. Ryan also confirms the left lane of the highway in that area has been shut down.
No word yet on when the lane will be reopened.
State Police do have an Accident Reconstruction team on scene as they investigate what happened.
We're told the West Springfield Fire Department was called in as well.
This is a developing situation.
Western Mass News will update this story as more details become available. Stay with us online and on-air this hour on CBS3 and starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
