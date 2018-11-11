CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a two-car motor vehicle accident that occurred on the southbound side of Rt. 391 near Exit 2.
The Chicopee Fire Department was called in to assist and tell us that three people were transported to the hospital.
No word yet on the extent of their condition.
The left two lanes have been blocked as a result, and State Police have stated that there is no timetable as to when those lanes will reopen.
As our crews arrived on scene, they observed both cars being towed away, and that one of the vehicles did suffer significant front-end damage.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
