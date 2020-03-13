WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are on-scene of an trooper-involved shooting in West Springfield.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said Friday morning, troopers established surveillance on the Express Inn in West Springfield as part of an operation to arrest 42-year-old Enrique Gonzalez of Framingham on two warrants - one out of Worcester District Court on photographing a child in a sexual manner, and the other out of Worcester Superior Court on a subsequent offense of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
The State Police investigation reportedly led to information on where Gonzalez may have been and that he was likely armed.
"We just saw about seven crusiers come down the wrong way of Rt. 5 right here. Like, who are they busting? What are they doing, you know?" asked witness Shawn Pierce.
Procopio added that just before noon, troopers saw Gonzalez leave a motel room and head into the parking lot. As he tried to get into a parked car, investigators moved in and ordered him to surrender.
At that time, Gonzalez allegedly fled along the sidewalk toward the back of the motel.
"The investigation indicates that during Gonzalez's attempt to flee he fired a handgun at the Troopers. The Troopers returned fire, striking the suspect," Procopio explained.
Gonzalez then fell to the ground and, once secured, paramedics moved in to provide treatment. He was alert and conscious when he was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
Procopio said that Gonzalez will remain under police guard at the hospital until he's released into State Police custody.
No troopers were injured.
The State Police Crime Scene Services unit and the State Police ballistics unit responded to collect evidence. A firearm was recovered from the scene.
The investigation remains active and ongoing and is being overseen by Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
