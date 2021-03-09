STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An alleged jewelry thief is in custody thanks to the help of a Mass. State Police K-9.
Mass. State Police said that around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a K-9 unit from their department was requested to help Sturbridge Police find a suspect who allegedly broke into a display case at Walmart and stole more than $1,000 in jewelry.
Trooper Ken Hanchett and his K-9 partner, Orry, arrived on-scene and Orry was sent out to track the suspect's scent.
After weaving through some wooded areas and an area of several parked vans and buses, Orry pulled along the front of a nearby building and stopped near a corner of that building.
Hanchett used his flashlight to illuminate the area and the suspect was found and taken into custody without incident.
State Police added that an investigation found that the male suspect had two outstanding warrants - one on felony charges and one on a misdemeanor charge - and he was turned over to Sturbridge Police as they continued their investigation into the Walmart incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.