State Police K9 helps officials track down domestic violence suspect.

WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night, due in part to the efforts of Mass State Police K9 Kody.
According to Mass State Police, troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Brookfield, as well as K9 units were called around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday to search for a suspect who was involved in a domestic assault incident in the town of Ware.
Troopers were informed that the suspect, a 26-year-old male, fled the scene in a Mazda 3 hatchback.
A short while later, police in Warren located the vehicle in question and pursued it all the way to the suspect's residence in Warren.
Upon exiting the vehicle, the suspect began shouting that he was in the possession of a firearm and threatened to use it on the officers before proceeding to run off into a wooded area.
Officials began combing the area for the 26-year-old.
K9 Kody began sniffing around the interior and exterior of the suspect's abandoned vehicle.
Kody then acquired a scent and led his trainer, Trooper Kurt D'Angelo, down a path and over a large, stone wall, which took them into a next door neighbor's yard.
Trooper D'Angelo was then led along another stone wall, down into another neighbor's yard, and down a five-foot high stone wall.
Kody led Trooper D'Angelo across the road and into yet another yard.
Suddenly, Kody began displaying erratic behavior behind a fence, where a large patch of overgrown weeds were located.
Trooper D'Angelo requested anyone behind the weeds to come out peacefully, but no one responded.
Kody entered the patch of weeds cautiously and was able to locate the suspect in question, who was passed out.
Trooper D'Angelo issued additional commands to the suspect, who then proceeded to sit up and was taken into custody without further incident.
The suspect was then turned over to Ware Police officers, and was taken back to the police station in Ware for booking.
According to state law, State Police are not allowed to release the names of any suspects that have been arrested on domestic violence charges.
