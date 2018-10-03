SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help in solving an over four year old murder case.
The Hamdpen County District Attorney's office said that on August 8, 2014, Jose Gonzalez, 45, was shot and killed on an I-91 north on-ramp in Springfield.
That ramp is not far from the McDonald's on Main Street in the city's North End.
Troopers are looking for information related to those who might have been inside a 2001 to 2007 Nissan Pathfinder that was seen in the vicinity of Gonzalez the night of the murder. (pictured below)
Gonzalez, whose nickname was Tatu, was driving a pearl white 2001 Ford Explorer pickup truck the night of the incident. It was found crashed about 20 minutes later in West Springfield.
"The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit is actively pursuing leads in this investigation. We have not forgotten Tatu, his family has not forgotten, and we will continue to pursue leads in this case until we find the person or persons responsible for Tatu's murder," investigators said in a YouTube video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office at (413) 505-5941 or 'Text-a-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip
