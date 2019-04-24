HOLDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you or someone you know is missing a Marines Corps uniform, you might want to check with State Police.
Mass. State Police said that a trooper found the uniform and garment bag Tuesday afternoon on Main Street in Holden, near the Rutland town line.
Troopers are now looking to get the uniform back to its rightful owner.
If you have any information, or may be missing a uniform, contact Trooper LaVerde at the State Police barracks in Sturbridge at (508) 347-3352
