State Police make major drug bust at home on Tyler St. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police arrested one person following a major drug bust on Tyler Street Thursday evening.
Director of Massachusetts State Police Media Relations Massachusetts State Police tells us that members of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County, ATF, and troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Springfield executed a search warrant at 202 Tyler Street in Springfield around 5:30 p.m.
This raid was based on an active investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine.
When officials entered the address, they located one suspect hiding in a closet, later identified as 23-year-old Roy Santiago.
Officials also entered a locked room where they found another man lying face-down on the floor.
Santiago was placed under arrest.
During the search of the address, officials located a loaded Smith and Wesson .357 Magnum revolver in a bedroom dresser, as well as a .22 caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun in a holster.
It was later determined that Santiago did not have a license to carry a firearm, and that the Ruger was stolen in Windsor, Vermont last year.
Police recovered a slew of items from the address, including 83 grams of a white, rock-like substance consistent with crack cocaine, a blunt wrapper containing six .357 bullets, a box containing 44 additional .357 bullets, another box containing 47 .25 caliber bullets, and a box containing 45 .38 special bullets.
Officials also seized several items that could be used to impersonate law enforcement officials, including two baseball hats with law enforcement logos, a security badge attached to a neck chain, three two-way radios, rubber gloves, a knit mask, a camouflage face mask, a gun holster, two tactical vests with carry compartments, and zip-tie handcuffs.
State Police officials also recovered 118 grams of suspected heroin.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that all of these items seized belonged to Santiago.
Santiago is being charged with receiving stolen property, trafficking in heroin, as well as cocaine, unlawful possession of ammunition, two counts of improper storage of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
His bail was set at $100,000, and was transported to the Hampden House of Correction.
Santiago was expected to be arraigned on Friday.
