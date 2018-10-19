NEW SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We've learned a State Trooper was stabbed and a suspect was shot following a pursuit in New Salem Friday afternoon.
Western Mass News discovered that hours before the pursuit, the 18-year-old male suspect from Manchester, New Hampshire was reported as an erratic driver Friday morning in Hillsboro, New Hampshire, but police never made contact with him.
We're told around noon the suspect struck a Toyota Camry in Walpole, New Hampshire.
When both drivers got out of their cars, the 18-year-old pushed the other driver and took off in the Camry.
Investigators believe he cut through Vermont by getting onto I-91 south and entered Massachusetts.
He then made his way to Route 2 heading eastbound, and that's when State Police pursued him until he crashed along Route 202 near Fay and Orange Road in New Salem around 3 p.m.
We're told when the 47-year-old Trooper made contact with the suspect, he was stabbed several times near his head, shoulder, arm, and neck area. He was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center and is expected to survive.
State Police said the suspect was shot once in the torso and is also expected to survive.
State Police told Western Mass News the trooper involved has been with the department since 2006 and is married with children.
Now, the suspect will face several charges including but not limited to, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police.
We're told by the Berkshire District Attorney's office that the driver in the pursuit was also injured in the incident and transported via helicopter to the hospital for his injuries.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest information on this story.
