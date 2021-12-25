MASSACHUSETTS (WGGB/WSHM) - The first member of the Massachusetts State Police was terminated due to the state's vaccine mandate.
After three years of service to the commonwealth, and five prior years working in a local town, the trooper has been let go.
Western Mass News spoke with State Police Sergeant Michael Cherven to hear why the officer was terminated.
"We're regulated under Massachusetts general law, so he was charged with insubordination and failure to follow a direct order, the direct order being executive order 595 so he had to go through a series of advisory boards," said Cherven.
"He was first removed from duty, his gun was taken that was approximately 30 days ago. Then he had to do his first court martial he received 5 days suspension then he had time in between he received a 10 day suspension," explained Cherven.
"All the while he was out without pay anyways. The third and final court martial resulted in termination," said Cherven.
According to Sgt. Cherven, the trooper applied for a religious exemption but was rejected.
Cherven told Western Mass News it is unfortunate and he wishes there were alternative options.
