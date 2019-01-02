BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is hospitalized following a stabbing at a Boston courthouse.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, there was an argument between two groups of youths or young men in an elevator at Suffolk County Superior Court.
"The participants exited the elevator on the second floor, in an area near a cafeteria, where the altercation continued and the stabbing occurred," Procopio noted.
One male victim was transported to Mass. General Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation indicates that the suspect or suspects left the courthouse right after the incident. No arrests have been made.
State Police noted that that floor of the courthouse is closed while crews remain on-scene.
Procopio noted that the incident - including what kind of weapon was used and how the alleged assailant or assailants had possession of the weapon inside the courthouse - remains under investigation.
