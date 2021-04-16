SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police report a man from Orange was killed on Rt. 190 in Sterling Thursday night.
The man who has not been identified by authorities yet, was walking in the vicinity of the media strip on 190 northbound around 9 p.m. when he was struck.
According to State Police, "Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been operating a 2019 Subaru WRX that, while traveling on the southbound side of Route 190, went out of control for reasons still under investigation, crossed through the median into the northbound lanes, and became disabled with a flat tire. The driver and his passenger, a 28-year-old Gardner man, moved the Subaru into the northbound breakdown lane and exited the vehicle."
That's when State Police say evidence shows the Orange man was struck by two different vehicles while he was walking.
"The first vehicle that struck him did not stop and fled the scene; we continue to seek information about that driver and vehicle. Moments later, a second vehicle, a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta operated by a 37-year-old Leominster woman, also struck the victim," State Police say.
We're told the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta was uninjured and did remain on scene.
The passenger from the Subaru was also not injured.
State Police confirm the Orange man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
At this time State Police continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.