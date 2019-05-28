BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police in Massachusetts say they've arrested 2 people for cocaine trafficking following a motor vehicle stop on I-91 in Bernardston.
Early Tuesday morning State Police report they pulled over a 2009 Jeep Liberty on I-91 Northbound for a plate light violation.
Inside the vehicle were 2 people; the driver, and a passenger.
"The operator of the vehicle initially provided a false name and then rolled up his window, exhibited furtive movements, and refused to show his hands to the trooper or respond to his commands," State Police say.
The driver whose been identified as, Maurice Hutchins, 41, from Windsor, Connecticut, did eventually comply with trooper commands, we're told.
He allegedly didn't have a license on him, had an outstanding warrant out of Vermont and State Police say they found 145 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, inside the vehicle.
More than $4,700 in cash was also allegedly discovered.
Both Hutchins and the passenger, Kylah Alexis, 21, from Burlington, VT, were placed under arrest.
Hutchins faces multiple charges including:
- Trafficking in Cocaine (100g but less than 200g)
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws (Purchase / Sell)
- Use Motor Vehicle in Felony (Transport narcotics)
- Fail to Submit to Police (refused to exit the vehicle)
- Fugitive from Justice (Wanted by Vermont)
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle (Suspended in CT)
- False Name or Social Security Number
- Number Plate Violation (Defective plate light)
Alexis has been charged with:
- Trafficking in Cocaine (100g but less than 200g)
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws (Purchase / Sell)
- Fail to Assist a Police Officer
State Police say Hutchins was held on $50,000 bail, while Alexis was held on $20,000 bail.
Both suspects were transported to the Franklin County House of Correction pending their arraignments.
