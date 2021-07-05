AUBURN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect has been arrested after allegedly going over 110 mph in a BMW SUV on the Mass Pike in Charlton Monday morning.

This according to Massachusetts State Police. 

They say a Trooper began to pursue the suspect Monday morning on I-90 Eastbound. 

According to State Police the suspect exited the Pike at which point troopers ended their pursuit of the vehicle. 

"..(The) suspect later crashed in Auburn and ran off," State Police explained.

A K9 Unit was able to track the suspect down and he was taken into custody.

At this time police have not released his identity. 

