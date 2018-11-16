SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- When the snow makes it’s first appearance, roads get cleared, sidewalks get shoveled, and snowblowers make driveways easier to navigate.
However, the one thing that often goes uncleaned is cars.
If you see yourself in the scenario of being in a car, mostly covered in snow, with just a few spots from which out, Mass. State Police want you to know that’s no way to see the road.
Yet, hours after the first snowfall, Western Mass News observed driver after driver on the roads, riding under the cover of Mother Nature.
It's not just a matter of making sure your windshield is clear enough to see. People we spoke with said that clearing off the roof is equally as important both for yourself and other drivers.
"One time, I didn't take it off the roof because it was like ice, but as I drove the car and softened and then fell in front of the windshield. It can fall behind and block you from behind or can fall in front and blind you and you can't see anything. I had to pull over," said Connie Carter of Springfield.
Lisa Little of Springfield added, "Definitely, on the highway driving behind someone and the snow flew off and hit my windshield, so that was pretty dangerous."
Consider this video from State Police the first warning of potential punishment in the future.
Massachusetts state law prohibits anything that could impede or interfere with operating a car, including snow. That’s a $40 fine.
If the snow is piled on your roof, that could be considered an unsecured load and secure you a $200 fine.
