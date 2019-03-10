GILL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police say there was an officer involved accident on the French King Highway in Gill Sunday morning.
Western Mass News confirmed emergency crews were called to the scene just before 10 a.m.
The crash occurred amidst wintry conditions with snow covered roads.
Trooper Eric Baumann tells Western Mass News it was a two-vehicle crash.
Thankfully, we're told the officer is okay and no serious injuries have been reported.
An ambulance crew went to the scene to evaluate the passengers of the other vehicle.
We're told the crash happened right by Setback Lane near Barton Cove by the Connecticut River.
Sunday morning snow fell quickly across the region leaving roads covered and slick.
