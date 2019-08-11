STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass State Police respond to reports of a motorcycle crash on I-84 going eastbound near exit 3A.
They arrived on the scene at 5:10 p.m. Sunday where they found one motorcyclist with serious injuries.
Two motorcycles crashed into one another, but one only suffered minor injuries.
Both motorcyclists were brought to the Harrington Hospital but were later airlifted to UMass Hospital in Worcester.
Police were able to clear the scene by 6:00 p.m.
There is no word on how this crash occurred, but it is still under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
