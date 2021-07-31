CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Springfield State Police Troopers responded to an accident after a car was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 391.
According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:47 p.m. Saturday, Troopers responded to 911 calls reporting that a car was driving southbound in the northbound lane.
While State Police searched for the wrong-way vehicle, a call came in that a vehicle was hit on 391 North in Chicopee. Investigation revealed the vehicle driving the wrong way hit the vehicle. No injures were reported and there was minor damage.
The driver of the car going the wrong way was taken into custody, according to State Police. Information about the arrestee was not immediately available.
According to State Police, the right lane of 391-North was closed for about 25 minutes Saturday night while vehicles were cleared. Traffic has since resumed, according to State Police.
