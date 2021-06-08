CHICOPEE,MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State police responded to a serious crash on I-391 Southbound in area of Exit 3.
According to State Police they responded to a two car crash around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday night.
At least two people involved in the crash are suffering from life threatening injuries.
All southbound lanes between Exits 3 and 4 are closed.
State police are still on scene. A collision reconstruction team is on the scene as well as Crime Scene Services and detectives assisting patrols in the investigation.
Mass DOT is also on scene. No word on cause of the crash.
