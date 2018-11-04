HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a new scam going around, Hatfield police say, and the person calling is asking for donations for the 'Troopers of the Mass State Police.'
Don't be fooled!
The Hatfield Police Department says they've verified with the Massachusetts State Police that there is no area phone soliciting taking place.
The scammer calls on a number that shows up on your caller ID as coming from Ashfield, MA.
Police ask that you stay safe.
The Hatfield Police Department recommending you never provide any personal or payment information to anyone over the phone to someone who calls you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.