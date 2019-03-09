WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a search this morning for a man who is believed to have ended up in the CT River following a car crash near the Memorial Bridge.
At around 8:20 a.m. the Western Mass News crew could see all kinds of police activity on the CT River in the area of the Memorial Bridge on the West Springfield side.
The West Springfield Fire Department originally reported to us that there was an 'incident' they had responded to along with local police and they were operating on the river in the vicinity of the bridge
We know police and fire crews were in area of the CT River at around 7 a.m. Saturday.
We're being told the State Police Air Wing was called in. A Western Mass News viewer also reports she saw a boat on the CT River this morning and lots of police activity as well as an ambulance.
State Police say the man was reportedly last seen in the water between the railway bridge and the Memorial Bridge in West Springfield.
As of about 9:40 a.m. it appeared that emergency crews were leaving the area.
No immediate word if the man has been found or not.
Western Mass News is continuing to work on obtaining more information. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest.
