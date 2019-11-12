SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue our weekly series looking into the Mass State Police's most wanted fugitives in the area.
Western Mass News introduces a man who police said could be anywhere, and they need your help bringing justice to the rape victim and their family.
State Police Detective Lt. Michael Farley referring to Steven Michael Cooper.
The fifty-two year old is one of the State Police's longest running-most wanted criminals.
"He's wanted for rape, he's wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. These charges go back to 2008. We've been looking for him for a decade," Lt. Farley explained.
According to Lt. Farley, Cooper was convicted of rape in Georgia in 1987 and was sentenced to 20 years confinement.
But then after serving that time and coming to Springfield, he allegedly raped someone else in March 2008.
Cooper has been classified as a high risk, level three sex-offender by the Massachusetts sex offender registry.
But a warrant has been issued for that alleged rape and his failure to register as a sex offender.
"He basically fled immediately after the incident so he could be anywhere. He could be anywhere across the country, he could be in Springfield. Like i said, we don't know. This has been one of our most frustrating cases I've been involved in because we haven't had a lot of tips coming in. We've followed them all through and it's frustrating," Lt. Farley said.
Lt. Farley told Western Mass News that a big priority of the state police is to catch offenders and get them to register quickly something that to this day, cooper has failed to do.
"He's been very, very difficult. There's not a lot of information about him, quite frankly, we're not 100-percent sure that's even his correct identity," Lt. Farley said.
Lt. Farley said that it is possible that he is going by the name Michael Jemel Cooper.
With so little information known about him, they're hoping you can help, and that he does the right thing.
"Turn yourself in, enough's enough. The community's at-risk, the public's at risk, so he needs to be placed under arrest immediately," Lt. Farley said.
Anyone with information on Cooper's location is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension section.
