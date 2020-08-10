ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state authorities are actively searching an area of Berkshire County for a missing man.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that 57-year-old William Malloy of Pittsfield was last heard from on Sunday, August 2.
"Mr. Malloy failed to appear for a new job he was scheduled to begin on Monday, August 3, and did not show up for a visit with his family in upstate New York that was to have occurred on Thursday, August 6," Procopio added.
Investigators checked Malloy's home on Saturday, August 8 and didn't find him or his car there. That day, he was reported missing to Pittsfield Police.
Malloy's car was then found off of Gould Road in Adams, near Greylock Glenn, which is part of the Mount Greylock State Reservation. That discovery prompted a search of the area Saturday evening, but local and state officials were unable to find him.
A more thorough search was conducted on Sunday and again, there were no signs of Malloy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police barracks in Cheshire at (413) 743-4700 or 911.
