PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are looking for the public's help in identifying someone who may have information related to a investigation.
Mass. State Police Trooper Dustin Fitch said that troopers assigned to the Cheshire barracks want to identify and speak with a woman seen in a surveillance photo taken at Berkshire Community College.
"The woman is NOT wanted, but is a person of interest in an ongoing larceny investigation," Fitch added.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Tray Chalmers at (413) 743-7400
